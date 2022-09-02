Bollard Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

