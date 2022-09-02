Bollard Group LLC Sells 629,900 Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,900 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Zymergen were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zymergen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Zymergen Trading Up 0.8 %
Zymergen stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.83. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $14.68.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
