Bollard Group LLC Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RVMD opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.69. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

