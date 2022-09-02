BOMB Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $187,512.43 and approximately $124,406.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.21 or 0.99795288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00062798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024347 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,165 coins and its circulating supply is 890,377 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

