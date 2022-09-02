boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.60.

BHHOF has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BHHOF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.63.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

