Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Boosted by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,518 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up 5.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 4.87% of Boston Properties worth $982,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Boston Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.