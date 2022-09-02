Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. Brady also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $45.67. 16,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brady will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

