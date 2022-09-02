Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Brambles Stock Down 0.5 %
BXBLY stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.
Brambles Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brambles (BXBLY)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.