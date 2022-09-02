Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BXBLY stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

