Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.