Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

BR stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.48. The stock had a trading volume of 523,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

