Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price at $123.20

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

