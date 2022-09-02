Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $74.22

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TKR opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Timken by 4,865.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

