Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$183.70

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$184.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday.
WSP Global Trading Down 2.1 %
WSP Global stock opened at C$153.30 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.89.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
