Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$183.70

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$184.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday.

WSP Global Trading Down 2.1 %

WSP Global stock opened at C$153.30 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.89.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

