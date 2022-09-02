Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

BURL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. The company had a trading volume of 712,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $176.68. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $314.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

