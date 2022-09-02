BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BW LPG Price Performance
Shares of BWLLY opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.
BW LPG Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BW LPG (BWLLY)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.