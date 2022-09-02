BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLLY opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.