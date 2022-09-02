Bytecoin Market Cap Tops $5.78 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $34,641.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00764512 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

