Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.75 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 7% against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00307209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,857,369 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

