Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 210,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,904,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $240,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after buying an additional 854,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Oracle by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

