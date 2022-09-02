Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,164.63

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,164.63 ($74.49) and traded as low as GBX 5,702.50 ($68.90). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,825 ($70.38), with a volume of 1,237 shares traded.

Camellia Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,159.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of £146.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6,506.02.

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.51%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.