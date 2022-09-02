Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,684. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.30.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

