Canaccord Genuity Group Raises HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $7.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

