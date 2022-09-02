Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$60.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

CAR.UN opened at C$43.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$42.69 and a twelve month high of C$62.77.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

