Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.