Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.50.
Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$24.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.02 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.
In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last quarter.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
