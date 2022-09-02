Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

