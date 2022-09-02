Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

