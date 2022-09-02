Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.46. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $197.76.

