Capital Analysts LLC Invests $2.27 Million in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 71.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS IGHG traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $69.47. 8,933 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.