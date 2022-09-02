Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,105 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. 6,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

