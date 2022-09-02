Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,964. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.