Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

TMO stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,482. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

