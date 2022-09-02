Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after buying an additional 3,695,736 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after buying an additional 3,469,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $31,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,463. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

