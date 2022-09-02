Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$57.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPXWF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $38.95 on Monday. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $39.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.