Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,855,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 397,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,409 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

