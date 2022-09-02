Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.

CAH stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

