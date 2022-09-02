Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 2.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. 99,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

