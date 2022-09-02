CargoX Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $36.64 million and $971.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

