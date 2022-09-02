Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 278.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 300,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,853,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

