Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 278.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CSX by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,133,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 89,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,758,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 300,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

