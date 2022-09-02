Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.91. 19,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.