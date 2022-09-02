Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,353 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 652.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITW traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

