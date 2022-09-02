Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on HI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

HI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 2,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,723. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

