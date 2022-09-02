Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 65,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 148,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.