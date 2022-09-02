Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.86.
CTLT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,717. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
