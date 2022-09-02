Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Down 0.9 %

CTLT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,717. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.