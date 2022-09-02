Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 189.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

