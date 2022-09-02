CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Position Reduced by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,432,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CECO Environmental accounts for 2.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of CECO Environmental worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 42.9% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 11,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.64 million, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

