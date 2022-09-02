Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,798 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. 14,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,500. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

