Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 701 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 701 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,923,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 60,718 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

DECK traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,138. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

