Cedar Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

