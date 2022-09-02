Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

NVS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. 52,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

